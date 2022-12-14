وزير الخارجية الأمريكي يؤكد على قيس سعيد وجوب الإلتزام بالديمقراطية و بحقوق الإنسان

التقى وزير الخارجية أنطوني بلينكن بالرئيس التونسي قيس سعيد اليوم في العاصمة واشنطن خلال فعاليات قمة قادة الولايات المتحدة وأفريقيا. وجدد الوزير بلينكن التزام الولايات المتحدة العميق بالديمقراطية في تونس ودعم تطلعات شعبها إلى مستقبل ديمقراطي مزدهر. وأكد الوزير دعم الولايات المتحدة القوي للاقتصاد التونسي وهو يمر بالأزمة الاقتصادية الراهنة التي تفاقمت بسبب العدوان الروسي على أوكرانيا. وشدد الوزير على الطبيعة التاريخية للعلاقات الثنائية العريقة بين الولايات المتحدة وتونس. كما شدد الوزير بلينكن على أن هذه العلاقة تكون أشد متانة عندما يكون هناك التزام مشترك بالديمقراطية وبحقوق الإنسان، وأكّد على أهمية إجراء انتخابات برلمانية حرة ونزيهة يوم 17 ديسمبر، فضلاً عن إجراء إصلاحات شاملة لتعزيز الضوابط الديمقراطية والتوازنات بين السلط وحماية الحريات الأساسية
المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية نيد برايس
*********
December 14, 2022
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with President Saied of Tunisia
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met today with Tunisian President Kais Saied in Washington, D.C. during the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ deep commitment to Tunisian democracy and to supporting the aspirations of the Tunisian people for a democratic and prosperous future. The Secretary underscored strong U.S. support for Tunisia’s economy amid the current economic crisis exacerbated by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. The Secretary stressed the historic nature of the longstanding U.S.-Tunisia bilateral relationship. Noting that this relationship is strongest when there is a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of free and fair December 17 parliamentary elections, as well as inclusive reforms to strengthen democratic checks and balances and the protection of fundamental freedoms.