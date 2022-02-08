Tunisie : les capitales du G7 profondément préoccupées par l’annonce de la volonté de dissoudre le Conseil supérieur de la magistrature

بيان مشترك لسفراء ألمانيا والمملكة المتّحدة والولايات المتّحدة الأمريكية والاتّحاد الأوروبي وإيطاليا و اليابان و فرنسا و كندا
يساور سفراء كندا وفرنسا وألمانيا وإيطاليا واليابان والمملكة المتّحدة والولايات المتّحدة الأمريكية والاتّحاد الأوروبي لدى تونس قلق بالغ إزاء ما أعلن عنه من نيّة لحلّ المجلس الأعلى للقضاء من جانب واحد، هذا المجلس الذي تتمثّل مهمّته في ضمان حسن سير القضاء واحترام استقلاليته
إنّ قيام قضاء مستقلّ ذي شفافية وفاعلية والفصل بين السلطات ضروريّان لحسن سير منظومة ديمقراطية تخدم مواطنيها على أساس من سيادة القانون وضمان الحقوق والحرّيات الأساسية
*******
Joint statement by the Ambassadors of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union:
The Ambassadors of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the European Union in Tunisia are deeply concerned about the announcement of the intention to unilaterally dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council whose mission is to ensure the sound functioning of the justice system and respect for its independence.
A transparent, independent and efficient judiciary and the separation of powers are essential for a functioning democracy that serves its people, on the basis of the rule of law and fundamental rights and freedoms.
*********
Les Ambassadeurs d’Allemagne, du Canada, des Etats-Unis d’Amérique, de France, d’Italie, du Japon, du Royaume-Uni, et de l’Union européenne en Tunisie sont profondément préoccupés par l’annonce de la volonté de dissoudre unilatéralement le Conseil supérieur de la magistrature, dont la mission est d’assurer le bon fonctionnement du système judiciaire et le respect de son indépendance.
Une justice transparente, indépendante et efficace – ainsi que le respect du principe de séparation des pouvoirs – sont essentiels au bon fonctionnement d’une démocratie au service du peuple, fondée sur le respect de l’état de droit et des droits et libertés fondamentaux.