Les Etats-Unis profondément préoccupés par les arrestations signalées en Tunisie

نشعر بقلق بالغ إزاء ما ورد من أنباء عن اعتقال العديد من الشخصيات السياسية وقادة الأعمال والصحفيين في تونس في الأيام الأخيرة
نحترم تطلعات الشعب التونسي إلى قضاء مستقل شفاف قادر على حماية الحريات الأساسية للجميع. نتواصل مع الحكومة التونسية على جميع المستويات لدعم حقوق الإنسان وحرية التعبير
من المبادئ الأساسية للولايات المتحدة أن يستطيع الأشخاص في جميع أنحاء العالم التعبير عن أنفسهم دون خوف أو تعرض لرد انتقامي. تتحمل جميع الحكومات مسؤولية صون هذا المبدأ الأساسي ودعمه
********
Nous sommes profondément préoccupés par les arrestations signalées de plusieurs personnalités politiques, chefs d’entreprise et journalistes en Tunisie ces derniers jours. Nous respectons les aspirations du peuple tunisien à une justice indépendante et transparente, capable de protéger les libertés fondamentales pour tous. Nous sommes engagés avec le gouvernement tunisien à tous les niveaux en faveur des droits de l’homme et de la liberté d’expression. C’est un principe fondamental des États-Unis que les gens du monde entier devraient pouvoir s’exprimer sans crainte ni représailles. Tous les gouvernements ont la responsabilité de faire respecter ce principe de base.
********
We are deeply concerned by the reported arrests of multiple political figures, business leaders, and journalists in Tunisia in recent days. We respect the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an independent and transparent judiciary that is able to protect fundamental freedoms for all. We are engaged with the Tunisian government at all levels in support of human rights and the freedom of expression. It is a core U.S. principle that people around the world should be able to express themselves without fear or reprisal. All governments have a responsibility to uphold this basic tenet.
U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price
Press Briefing
February 15, 2023