Tunisie/Etats-Unis : Eclypse de la vérité ou fausse amitié ?

Letter from a tunisian lawyer to the President of USA Mr J. R. BIDEN
Tunis, July 2nd, 2021.
Mr. President,
Both you and I were born during the last two years of the Second World War and we belong to that generation which grew up in the hope of a better world. Most probably, we have shared some of our readings in our childhood and youth times, perhaps even shared the same fondness for Mary O’Hara and Louis Bromfield’s works.
These are the reasons why I strongly hope to be understood when I kindly ask you to remember President Habib Bourguiba’s visit to the United States in May 1961, as the first head of state invited by President John F. Kennedy. The warm welcome that was provided to Bourguiba in washington and in New York by the American people infused the Tunisians with pride but also with a particular feeling of admiration towards the sense of values so deeply rooted in the nation you govern today.
« A genuine friend is not the one who delights your self-esteem by always agreeing with you whatever his inmost thought. He is the one who tells you what he considers to be the truth at the risk of offending you. » Those words of Bourguiba in his memorable speech to the U.S. Congress are expressing the real and sincere friendship between our two countries. These words may have been thought-provoking to you at that time, as you were then a student of History and Political Science at Delaware University. As a matter of fact, I would like to tell you, to tell the President you have fortunatly become of the United States, that Tunisia’s attachment to its independance has remained unflagging, sometimes for and against all.
What hurts us the most are the consequences of the positive image given by high ranking Americans to the Tunisian Islamists and which have not been denied by the government of the United States. Senator John Mac Cain, then President of the National Democratic Institute of International Affairs (N.D.I.) at the conference of 27th of February 2012 and Mrs. Madeleine Albright on 5th of March 2015, expressed their admiration for the leaders of Ennahdha, the Tunisian Islamist movement which has been controlling Tunisian Government for the last ten years. I do not want to complain to you for Tunisia’s economic and financial failures which are due to Ennahdha policy, but for the moral support given to them by representatives of the greatest democracy in the world, allowing them to treat their fellow citizens with cunning and violence.
This ambiguity, so damaging to the mutual understanding of our two countries expects you to put an end to it, because you are a man of truth. Thank you, Mr. President.
Abdessalem LARIF.
VERSION FRANCAISE : Tunis, le 2 juillet 2021.
Monsieur le Président,
Vous et moi-même sommes nés au cours des deux dernières années de la Seconde Guerre Mondiale et appartenons à cette génération qui a grandi dans l’espoir d’un monde meilleur. Très probablement, nous avons eu les mêmes lectures du temps de notre enfance et de notre jeunesse, peut-être même avons-nous partagé le même engouement pour les œuvres de Mary O’Hara et de Louis Bromfield.
Ce sont là les considérations qui me font espérer fortement être compris, quand je vous prie aimablement de vous rappeler la visite du Président Habib Bourguiba aux Etats Unis, en mai 1961, comme premier Chef d’Etat invité du Président John F. Kennedy. L’accueil chaleureux qui a été réservé à Bourguiba par le peuple américain à Washington et à New York a comblé les tunisiens de fierté, mais leur a aussi inspiré un sentiment particulier d’admiration en rapport au sens des valeurs si profondément enraciné dans la nation que vous gouvernez aujourd’hui.
« Un ami véritable n’est pas celui qui flatte votre amour propre en tombant toujours d’accord avec vous quelle que soit sa pensée secrète. C’est plutôt celui qui vous dit ce qu’il estime être la vérité au risque de vous heurter. » Ces mots de Bourguiba dans son mémorable discours à l’U.S. Congress expriment l’amitié réelle et sincère entre nos deux pays. Ils vous auraient donné à réfléchir en ce temps où vous étiez un étudiant d’histoire et de science politique à l’Université du Delaware. La réalité étant ce qu’elle est, je voudrais vous dire, dire au Président que vous êtes devenu des Etats Unis, pour leur bonheur, que l’attachement de la Tunisie à son indépendance est resté inébranlable, parfois envers et contre tout.
Ce qui nous afflige le plus, ce sont les conséquences de l’image positive dont des américains de haut rang ont gratifié les islamistes tunisiens, sans que le Gouvernement des Etats Unis ne l’ait défaussée. Le Sénateur John Mac Cain, alors Président du National Democratic Institute of International Affairs (N.D.I.), à la Conférence du 27 février 2012 et Mme. Madeleine Albright, le 5 mars 2015, ont exprimé leur admiration pour les dirigeants d’Ennahdha, le mouvement islamiste tunisien qui a contrôlé le gouvernement tunisien durant les dix dernières années. Je n’entends pas me plaindre auprès de vous des échecs économiques et financiers imputables à la politique d’Ennahdha, mais de la caution morale à eux accordée par des représentants de la plus grande démocratie dans le monde, les autorisant à traiter leurs concitoyens avec ruse et violence.
Cette ambigüité, si dommageable pour la compréhension mutuelle de nos deux pays, attend de vous que vous y mettiez fin, parce que vous êtes un homme de vérité. Merci, Monsieur le Président.
Abdessalem LARIF.
