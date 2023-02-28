وزارة الخارجية تؤكد تدخل بعثات دبلوماسية معتمدة بتونس في شؤوننا الداخلية

على إثر ما تم تداوله في عدد من وسائل الإعلام وشبكات التواصل الاجتماعي بخصوص تتبّع بعض الأشخاص على خلفيّة اتصالاتهم مع بعثات دبلوماسية معتمدة بتونس، تُذكّر وزارة الشؤون الخارجية والهجرة والتونسيين بالخارج بأن تونس حريصة على تسهيل عمل واتصالات البعثات الدبلوماسيّة المعتمدة لديها خدمة لعلاقات الصداقة والتعاون مع البلدان الشقيقة والصديقة، مع التقيّد بمقتضيات اتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسيّة التي تنصّ على واجب احترام الدبلوماسيين لقوانين الدولة المعتمدين لديها وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الدّاخلية
Suite à ce qui a été rapporté par certains médias et sur les réseaux sociaux concernant la poursuite en justice de quelques personnes pour avoir pris contact avec des missions diplomatiques accréditées à Tunis, le Ministère des Affaires Etrangères, de la Migration et des Tunisiens à l’Etranger rappelle que la Tunisie tient à faciliter le travail et les contacts des missions diplomatiques accréditées auprès d’elle afin de promouvoir les relations d’amitié et de coopération avec les pays frères et amis, et ce, dans le respect des exigences de la Convention de Vienne sur les Relations Diplomatiques, qui stipule clairement le devoir des diplomates de respecter les lois du pays auprès desquels ils sont accrédités et de ne pas s’immiscer dans ses affaires intérieures.
Following what was reported by some media and published on social networks regarding the prosecution of a number of people for being in contact with foreign Diplomats in Tunis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad reminds that Tunisia is keen to facilitate the mission and the contacts of the accredited diplomatic representations, in order to enhance the relations of friendship and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries, In respect of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations clearly stipulating that diplomats shall respect the laws of the country to which they are accredited and not interfere in its internal affairs.