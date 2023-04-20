وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تعتبر إيقاف راشد الغنوشي تصعيدا مقلقا من قبل الحكومة التونسية

يتعارض قيام الحكومة التونسية بايقاف خصومها السياسيين ومنتقديها بشكل جوهري مع المبادئ التي اعتمدها التونسيون في دستور يضمن بشكل صريح حرية الرأي والفكر والتعبير. إن ايقاف الرئيس السابق لمجلس نواب الشعب راشد الغنوشي وإغلاق مقر حزب النهضة وحظر اجتماعات بعض الجماعات المعارضة – وإيحاء الحكومة التونسية بأن هذه الإجراءات تستند إلى تصريحات علنية – هي إجراءات تمثل تصعيدا مقلقا من قبل الحكومة التونسية ضد من تتصورهم خصومها.ان التزام الحكومة التونسية باحترام حرية التعبير وحقوق الإنسان الأخرى يتخطى أي فرد أو حزب سياسي وهو ضروري لديمقراطية نابضة وللعلاقات بين الولايات المتحدة وتونس
وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية
مكتب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية
بيان صحفي
النائب الرئيسي للمتحدث الرسمي باسم وزارة الخارجية فيدانت باتل
19 أبريل 2023
PRESS STATEMENT
VEDANT PATEL, PRINCIPAL DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON
APRIL 19, 2023
The arrests by the Tunisian government of political opponents and critics are fundamentally at odds with the principles Tunisians adopted in a constitution that explicitly guarantees freedom of opinion, thought, and expression. The arrest on Monday of former Speaker of Parliament Rached Ghannouchi, the closure of the Nahda party headquarters, and the banning of meetings held by certain opposition groups – and the Tunisian government’s implication that these actions are based on public statements – represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against perceived opponents. The Tunisian government’s obligation to respect freedom of expression and other human rights is larger than any individual or political party, and is essential to a vibrant democracy and to the U.S.-Tunisia relationship.