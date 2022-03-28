يابو قلب !! وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية قلقة بشأن المسار الديمقراطي في تونس

زيارة وكيلة وزير الخارجية المكلّفة بشؤون الأمن المدني والديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان أوزرا زيا لتونس
قامت وكيلة وزير الخارجية المكلّفة بشؤون الأمن المدني والديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان بزيارة إلى تونس في الفترة من 23 إلى 27 مارس، شددت خلالها على أهمية تعزيز الديمقراطية فيها وإجراء عملية إصلاح سياسي واقتصادي تشاركية بالتنسيق مع الأحزاب السياسية والنقابات والمجتمع المدني
خلال زيارتها، التقت وكيلة وزير الخارجية بكبار المسؤولين الحكوميين، بمن فيهم رئيسة الحكومة نجلاء بودن، ووزير الخارجية عثمان الجرندي، ووزير الداخلية توفيق شرف الدين. كما التقت بممثلين عن المجتمع المدني النشيط في تونس كان من ضمنهم مدافعون عن حقوق الإنسان ونشطاء مناهضون للفساد وصحفيون. وشددت وكيلة وزير الخارجية في اجتماعاتها على ما يساور الولايات المتحدة من قلق بشأن المسار الديمقراطي في تونس وأهمية إطلاق عملية إصلاح سياسي واقتصادي تشاركية يدلي فيها المجتمع المدني بصوته. وقد شجعتها التأكيدات الحكومية على انتهاج تمشّ تشاركي أثناء تنفيذ خارطة الطريق السياسية. وأكدت وكيلة وزير الخارجية على ضرورة احترام حقوق الإنسان، بما في ذلك حرية التعبير وحرية التنظم لجميع التونسيين، على النحو المنصوص عليه في الدستور والعهد الدولي الخاص بالحقوق المدنية والسياسية. كما شددت على أن القضاء المستقل أساسي لنظام ديمقراطي متماسك وسليم، وحثت الحكومة على الكف عن محاكمة المدنيين أمام المحاكم العسكرية ومقاضاة الأفراد من أجل ممارسة سلمية لحرية التعبير. وزارت وكيلة وزير الخارجية الهيئة العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في تونس، حيث شددت على التزام الولايات المتحدة بانتخابات حرة ونزيهة ودعمها لهذه المؤسسة الديمقراطية الأساسية لكي تقوم بدورها المنصوص عليه دستوريًا في إجراء عملية الاستفتاء والانتخابات البرلمانية المقبلة
كما تباحثت وكيلة وزير الخارجية مع المسؤولين التونسيين الآثار المريعة للغزو الروسي الغاشم على أوكرانيا، الذي عرّض ما لا يقل عن ألف تونسي هناك للخطر ويهدد بعرقلة توريد المنتوجات الزراعية الحيوية من منطقة البحر الأسود. وشكرت وكيلة وزير الخارجية تونس على دعمها لقرارات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة بشأن الأزمة الإنسانية في أوكرانيا وإدانة العدوان الروسي الذي حل دون استفزاز ولا تبرير، وأكدت على الحاجة إلى تضامن دولي مستمر لدعم الشعب الأوكراني وتخفيف الآثار السلبية للغزو الروسي على الأمن الغذائي الدولي
تقود وكيلة وزير الخارجية البرامج الأمريكية لدعم المجتمع المدني والمهاجرين واللاجئين وبصفتها تلك زارت مركز إيواء لرعاية النساء ضحايا الاتجار بالبشر والعنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي حيث تعمل الولايات المتحدة مع المنظمة الدولية للهجرة والحكومة التونسية والمجتمع المدني لتقديم المساعدة الضرورية وتعزيز مقاربة تعهّد محورها الضحية
Under Secretary Zeya’s Visit to Tunisia
Media Note
Office of the Spokesperson
March 27, 2022
Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya visited Tunisia on March 23-27, where she underscored the importance of strengthening democracy in Tunisia and implementing an inclusive political and economic reform process, in coordination with political parties, unions, and civil society.
Over the course of her visit, Under Secretary Zeya met with senior government officials, including Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi, and Minister of Interior Taoufik Charfeddine. She also met with representatives of Tunisia’s vibrant civil society, including human rights defenders, anti-corruption activists, and journalists. In her meetings, the Under Secretary underscored U.S. concern for Tunisia’s democratic trajectory and the importance of an inclusive political and economic reform process that gives civil society a strong voice. She was heartened by government assurances of inclusivity during implementation of the political roadmap. Under Secretary Zeya reiterated the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression and association for all Tunisians, as stipulated in the Constitution and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. She also underscored that an independent judiciary is key to a strong and healthy democracy, and urged the government to cease trying civilians in military courts and prosecution of individuals for peaceful freedom of expression. The Under Secretary visited Tunisia’s Independent High Authority for Elections, where she stressed U.S. commitment to free and fair elections and support for this key democratic institution to fulfill its constitutionally mandated role to run the upcoming referendum and parliamentary elections.
Under Secretary Zeya discussed with Tunisian officials the dire impact of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, which put at least a thousand Tunisians there at risk and threatens to disrupt the supply of critical agricultural commodities from the Black Sea region. She thanked Tunisia for its support for United Nations General Assembly resolutions on the Ukraine humanitarian crisis and condemning Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, underscoring the need for sustained international solidarity to support the Ukrainian people and mitigate the negative impact of Russia’s invasion on international food security.
In her capacity leading U.S. programs in support of civil society, migrants, and refugees, Under Secretary Zeya visited a shelter supporting female survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking where the United States works with the International Organization for Migration, the Government of Tunisia, and civil society to provide critically needed assistance and advance a victim-centered approach.