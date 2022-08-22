وفد من الكونغرس الأمريكي يعرب لقيس سعيد عن انشغاله بشأن مسار تونس الديمقراطي

قدم إلى تونس يومي 21 و22 أوت وفد من الكونغرس الأمريكي يتكون من أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ السادة كريستوفر كونز (ديمقراطي من ولاية ديلاور)، وروبرت بورتمان (جمهوري من ولاية أوهايو)، وﭬاري بيترز (ديمقراطي من ولاية ميشيغن) ومن أعضاء مجلس النواب السادة دايف دجويس (جمهوري من ولاية أوهايو)، وكريسي هولاهان (ديمقراطية من ولاية بنسيلفانيا)، ودايفيد برايس (ديمقراطي من ولاية كارولينا الشمالية) والتقوا بالرئيس قيس سعيد في قصر قرطاج كما التقوا بممثلين عن منظمات من المجتمع المدني التونسي.
وأعرب أعضاء مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب خلال اجتماعاتهم عن دعمهم القوي للديمقراطية في تونس ولتطلعات الشعب التونسي إلى حكومة ديمقراطية شفافة تتجاوب وحاجاته وتخضع للمساءلة وتحترم حقوق الإنسان والحريات الأساسية وتولي مستقبل البلاد الاقتصادي أولويتها. كما أعرب أعضاء الوفد عن انشغالهم بشأن مسار تونس الديمقراطي وحثوا على أن تسارع تونس إلى اعتماد قانون انتخابي بشكل تشاركي ييسر أوسع مشاركة ممكنة في الانتخابات التشريعية المقبلة. وشدد الوفد على أهمية قضاء مستقل ومجلس نيابي نشط فعال حتى يستعيد الشعب التونسي ثقته في النظام الديمقراطي. كما أشاد أعضاء الوفد بالدور الحيوي الذي يقوم به المجتمع المدني التونسي الناشط في بناء مستقبل سياسي يشمل الجميع.
U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and David Price (D-NC) led a congressional delegation on a visit to Tunisia on August 21-22. Members of the delegation met with President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace. They also met with representatives of Tunisian civil society organizations. During their meetings, the Senators and Representatives expressed strong support for Tunisia’s democracy and the aspirations of the Tunisian people for a responsive, transparent, and accountable democratic government that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms, while prioritizing the country’s economic future. Members of the delegation raised concern about Tunisia’s democratic trajectory and urged the swift adoption of an inclusive electoral law that facilitates the broadest possible participation in the upcoming legislative elections. They underscored the importance of an independent judiciary and an active and empowered parliament to restore the Tunisian people’s confidence in a democratic system. Members of the delegation praised the dynamic role played by Tunisia’s vibrant civil society in building an inclusive political future for all.
المصدر : سفارة الولايات المتحدة بتونس