واشنطن تدعم تطلّعات الشعب التونسي إلى حكومة ديمقراطية شفّافة تخضع للمساءلة

زار تونس يوم 7 ديسمبر نائب مساعد الرئيس ومنسّق مجلس الأمن القومي للشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا بريت ماكغورك، والنائب الأوّل لمساعد وزير الخارجية لشؤون الشرق الأدنى يائيل لمبرت، ومدير مجلس الأمن القومي لشمال إفريقيا جيريمي بيرندت. والتقى الوفد خلال الزيارة بالرئيس قيس سعيد، ورئيسة الحكومة نجلاء بودن، ووزير الخارجية عثمان الجرندي، ووزيرة المالية سهام البوغديري نمصية لتباحث مجموعة من المسائل الثنائية والإقليمية والعالمية. وشدّد الوفد على عراقة الشراكة الثنائية التي تجمع الولايات المتحدة وتونس، والتي تتوسّط الآن قرنها الثالث، وعلى فرص تعزيزها خلال العام المقبل، بما في ذلك في مجالات الأمن الثنائي والتعاون في مكافحة الإرهاب
كما جدّد الوفد التأكيد على استمرار دعم الولايات المتحدة لتحسين مناخ الاستثمار في تونس، ومن ذلك المساهمة في مبادرة الشراكة من أجل البنية التحتية والاستثمار العالمي، وعلى تواصل دعمها لتعزيز برنامج شبكة الأمان الاجتماعي في تونس، والإصلاحات الأساسية لتعزيز الاستقرار الاقتصادي فيها وزيادة الفرص الاقتصادية المتاحة للشعب التونسي
ومع اقتراب انتخابات 17 ديسمبر البرلمانية في تونس، أعرب الوفد عن دعمه لتطلّعات الشعب التونسي إلى حكومة ديمقراطية شفّافة تخضع للمساءلة. ورحّب الجانبان بقمة قادة الولايات المتحدة وأفريقيا المرتقبة وبزيارة الرئيس قيس سعيد لواشنطن
Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert, and National Security Council Director for North Africa Jeremy Berndt visited Tunisia on December 7. During the visit, the delegation met with President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Minister of Foreign Affairs Othman Jerandi, and Minister of Finance Sihem Boughediri Nemsia to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global matters. The delegation underscored the historic nature of the U.S.-Tunisia bilateral partnership, now in its third century, and opportunities for strengthening the partnership over the coming year, including in the areas of bilateral security and counter-terrorism cooperation. The delegation reaffirmed continued U.S. support for improving the investment climate in Tunisia, including through participation in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment; for bolstering Tunisia’s Social Safety Net program; and for essential reforms to enhance Tunisia’s economic stability and increase economic opportunities for the Tunisian people. In the lead up to Tunisia’s December 17 parliamentary elections, the delegation expressed support for the Tunisian people’s aspirations for a democratic, accountable, and transparent government. Both sides welcomed the forthcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and the visit of President Saied to Washington.
Source : Ambassade des Etats Unis à Tunis