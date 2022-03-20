الولايات المتّحدة الأمريكية تهنّئ الشعب التونسي بمناسبة الذكرى 66 لاستقلال وطنه

بيان صادر عن وزير الخارجية أنتوني ج. بلينكن
عيد الاستقلال التونسي
20 مارس 2022
بالنيابة عن حكومة الولايات المتّحدة الأمريكية، أودّ أن أهنّئ الشعب التونسي بمناسبة الذكرى 66 لاستقلال وطنهم والذكرى الحادية عشرة للثورة التونسية. ما يجمع بين بلدينا من روابط إنّما تستند على قيم الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان، قيم نتقاسمها ونرى فيها دعائم لمجتمع حرّ، فضلا عن الروابط الاقتصادية والثقافية العريقة القائمة بيننا. نستحضر هنا الدور التاريخي للمجتمع المدني التونسي الذي نال جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2015 بفضل إسهامه في بناء ديمقراطية تعدّدية، ما يدل على الطابع الحقيقي للشعب التونسي. تدعم الولايات المتّحدة تطلّعات الشعب التونسي إلى حكومة ديمقراطية فعّالة تستجيب لحاجاته وتحمي حقوق الإنسان العالمية وتبسط الأمن وتنمّي الفرص الاقتصادية
STATEMENT BY SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY J. BLINKEN
Tunisia National Day
March 20, 2022
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to congratulate the Tunisian people on the 66th anniversary of their nation’s independence and the 11th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution.
The bonds between our two countries are based on shared values of democracy and human rights as the foundations of a free society, as well as long-standing economic and cultural ties. We recall the historic role of Tunisian civil society, which received the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for contributions to building a pluralistic democracy, a testimony to the true character of the Tunisian people. The United States supports the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an effective, democratic, and responsive government that protects universal human rights, provides security, and expands economic opportunities.