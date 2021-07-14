الخارجية الأمريكية تحذر رعاياها من السفر إلى تونس توقّيا من عمليات إرهابية

حذرت الخارجية الأمريكية في تحيين نشر يوم 12 جويلية على موقعها الالكتروني, كافة مواطنيها من السفر إلى تونس توقيا من أعمال إرهابية قد تطرأ وأدرجت بلادنا ضمن أعلى مستوى لحالات الطوارئ (المستوى الرابع) هذا بالإضافة إلى تردي الوضع الوبائي وكثرة الإصابات بفيروس كورونا
كما دعت الخارجية كافة مواطنيها إلى الاتصال بالسفارة عند أي طارئ قد يواجهونه
Do not travel to Tunisia due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Tunisia due to terrorism. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.
Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Tunisia due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 and related restrictions and conditions in Tunisia.
Do not travel to:
Within 30 km of southeastern Tunisia along the border with Libya due to terrorism.
Mountainous areas in the country’s west, including the Chaambi Mountain National Park area, due to terrorism.
The desert south of Remada due to the military zone.
Jendouba south of Ain Drahem and west of RN15, El Kef, and Kasserine, next to the Algerian border due to terrorism.
Sidi Bou Zid in central Tunisia due to terrorism.
Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Tunisia. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, museums, resorts, hotels, festivals, nightclubs, restaurants, religious sites, markets/shopping malls, government facilities and security forces. A country-wide state of emergency, which grants security forces more authority to maintain civil order and enables the government to focus on combating terrorism, is in effect.
The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in some areas of Tunisia. U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization to travel outside greater Tunis.